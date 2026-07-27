After a decade, Brett Eldredge still has a 'Glow' on tour

Brett Eldredge will mark a decade since his first holiday album with an anniversary tour.

The 12-stop Glow: 10 Year Anniversary Tour kicks off Friday, Nov. 27, with three dates at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and wrap with two shows at New York's Beacon Theatre starting Dec. 18.

"I believe in tradition and I believe it makes us who we are," Brett says. "It gives us depth and soul. We put out Glow 10 years ago, and wow has it been an incredible ride. This album was my Christmas dream, and the tour brought it to a place where I could build a timeless tradition with my fans. This year we will celebrate a decade of magic and deepen the journey for many years to come! I can't wait!"

Brett followed that initial yuletide collection with two more, 2021's Mr. Christmas and 2024's Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family).

Presales for the tour are underway now, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

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