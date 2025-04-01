'A New Moon' rises for a solo Charles Kelley

Charles Kelley is inviting you to take a little trip back to the '80s with him as he prepares to release his second solo album, Songs for a New Moon.

The Lady A hitmaker's two new tracks, "Can't Lose You" and "Here with Me," are the first preview of the record, which was inspired by the pop music from that decade.

"A New Moon is the beginning of a new chapter, a new cycle, and that's what this is to me," Charles says. "I feel like we need a little feel-good music in the world -- I need some feel-good music."

"And I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited," he adds, "because everything feels so different. This is me having fun with no fear.”

In that spirit, Charles is releasing the record independently. So far he hasn't revealed the track listing or the release date.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.