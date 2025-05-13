The 59th annual CMA Awards are on the books

You can mark your calendars for this year's CMA Awards.

The Country Music Association will hold its 59th annual awards show Wednesday, November 19, at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. You'll be able to watch live starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Last year, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning returned to lead Country Music's Biggest Night together for the second year in a row, this time with the addition of Lainey Wilson.

Stay tuned to see who the 2025 hosts will be.

