58th annual CMA Awards: The winners

The biggest names in country music were honored at the 58th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday, Nov. 20, hosted once again by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, joined this year by Lainey Wilson.

Here is the complete list of winners:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"White Horse," Chris Stapleton

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Leather, Cody Johnson

SONG OF THE YEAR

"White Horse," Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

"you look like you love me," Ella Langley feat. Riley Green

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Charlie Worsham, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Wildflowers and Wild Horses," Lainey Wilson

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.