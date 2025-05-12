5 tips to make your DIY projects easier this summer

The arrival of warmer weather often sparks a surge of inspiration for home improvement and creative projects to keep your dwelling on trend, unleashing the DIYer within. Whether you're planning to refresh your garden, tackle some indoor updates or finally build that outdoor furniture you've been dreaming about, a little preparation can go a long way in making your DIY endeavors easier and more gratifying. Get ready to roll up your sleeves and finally tackle your to-do list with five simple tips from Dremel to help you get projects done smoother, faster and a whole lot more enjoyably this summer.

1. Plan Like a Procrastinator, Act Like a Machine

Summer breezes are deceiving — they whisper, “you have plenty of time.” Wrong. Sketch your project out fully (with lots of detail if needed), then double the amount of time you think it’ll take. Only once you’ve romanticized it on paper should you attack it like a caffeinated robot. Momentum is everything; lose it and you’ll have half a pergola by Labor Day.

2. Make Sure You Have the Right Tools

Few things are more frustrating than starting a job and realizing you're missing a key tool. Before you dive in, go through each step of your project and make a checklist of everything you'll need—tools, hardware, safety gear and materials. Double-check your garage or toolbox to see what you already have and consider purchasing multi-functional tools that can tackle multiple tasks, like a multi-drill with integrated stud finder and laser level. Having the right equipment on hand will make the job quicker, safer and more efficient. Plus, it's much more satisfying to work with the right tools rather than improvising.

3. Choose Weather-Resistant Materials

If your project will live outdoors, durability is key. Opt for treated wood, rust-proof screws and exterior-grade paint or sealant to ensure your hard work stands the test of time. For areas with a lot of sun, humidity or rainfall, make sure your materials are rated to endure those conditions. The same principle applies indoors—moisture-resistant drywall and mold-resistant paints are smart choices for bathrooms or basements. Spending a bit more upfront on quality materials can save you a ton of repair work in the future.

4. Break Large Projects into Manageable Steps

Some DIY projects can stretch out for weeks—or even months for some outdoor projects—so don’t feel pressured to do it all at once. Break the work into smaller, bite-sized tasks. This not only helps with motivation but also makes it easier to fit DIY time into your busy summer schedule. Tackle one task at a time and celebrate the small wins—it keeps you moving forward and avoids burnout.

5. Measure Twice and Budget for Double

Every inch and every dollar count, and both will get away from you if you’re not careful. Measure every space like you’re about to get graded on it, then double your material and budget estimates. Walls aren't perfectly square, studs aren’t exactly where they should be and prices for that “simple fix” always have hidden surprises. Precision and over-preparation won’t eliminate the chaos, but they’ll help you face challenges head on when they hit.

With the right planning, tools and mindset, your summer DIY projects can be fun, fulfilling and even relaxing. Keep these tips in mind and you’ll be ready to turn your ideas into reality with confidence and ease.

