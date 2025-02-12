'4x4xU' forever: Lainey Wilson's engaged

It looks like Lainey Wilson will soon be a married woman.

The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year shared the news of her engagement with her fans Wednesday evening on social media.

A series of photos shows Lainey posing with her boyfriend, Devlin "Duck" Hodges, on the front porch of an elaborate brick mansion, embracing, kissing and posing with an impressive ring. In one pic, Lainey covers her face as the two laugh. In another, the two pose side by side as Duck shows off what appears to be a cowboy hat shaped ring box. The series closes with a video of Lainey walking down the porch's huge staircase to show off her rock to the camera.

"4x4xU forever," Lainey added, in a nod to her current hit.

The country superstar's been dating the former Pittsburgh Steeler since 2021.

