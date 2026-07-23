20 years later, Bob Seger's collab with Patty Loveless arrives on streaming

Bob Seger loves Patty Loveless so much, he came to Nashville in 2023 to help induct her into the Country Music Hall of Fame, performing her 1996 hit "She Drew a Broken Heart" in her honor.

Now the rock legend's rereleasing the album that brought them together, 2006's Face the Promise, which will bring their only musical collaboration to streaming for the first time. Though the album was primarily recorded in Nashville, he flew to her home in Georgia to record "The Answer's in the Question."

The expanded 20th anniversary release drops Sept. 18 and will include a newly remastered edition of the original album, along with four bonus tracks: "Time," "Little Jane," "Red Eye to Memphis" and "Let Me Try."

It'll be available on CD and as a two-LP black vinyl set, the latter of which will come with a 12-page LP-sized booklet, complete with lyrics, photos and more.

Released on Sept. 12, 2006, Face the Promise was Seger's first album since 1995's It's a Mystery. It was also the first studio album since 1975's Beautiful Loser where he was not credited as Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band.

The album debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and went onto be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

You might remember that Kenny Rogers and Sheena Easton also had a #1 country hit in 1983 with their version of Seger's "We've Got Tonite."

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