20 self-care ideas to support your mental health

When it comes to maintaining good overall health, taking care of your mind is just as important as taking care of your body. One way to keep your mental health strong is by making time for regular self-care, Rula reports.

But unlike what you might see portrayed on social media, self-care isn't just about bubble baths or expensive vacations. Self-care can be any activity that boosts your emotional, psychological, physical, or social well-being.

Key Takeaways

Self-care is a science-backed strategy to improve your physical and mental health. It's been shown to reduce stress, increase happiness, prevent illness, and more.

Self-care can take many different forms. What's most important is finding a balance of activities that work for you.

It's important to remember that self-care isn't a substitute for professional mental healthcare. Depending on the symptoms and severity you're experiencing, therapy can be a powerful (and sometimes necessary) addition to your self-care routine.

The relationship between self-care and mental health

Self-care is not a new concept. Even the ancient Greeks saw it as good for society. And our ancestors knew that energy conservation was essential for survival. So why has self-care been in the spotlight lately?

The past few years have brought about a sharp rise in mental health conditions like depression. At the same time, provider shortages and other systemic challenges have made it difficult for many people to access the mental healthcare they need.

While not a replacement for working with a therapist or psychiatrist, research shows that self-care has some powerful health benefits, including:

Reduced anxiety

Reduced depression

Less stress

Increased happiness

Greater ability to respond to change

Stronger relationships

More resilience

Enhanced self-confidence

Better productivity

Reduced risk of health problems like heart disease, stroke, and cancer

20 self-care strategies that support mental health

One of the best things about self-care is how flexible and customizable it can be. What works for you might not work for someone else, and vice versa. There are so many different ways to boost your well-being, and what’s most important is finding activities that work for you.

But if you’ve never had a self-care routine before, this might seem a little overwhelming. If the possibilities are endless, where do you start? First, know that you’re not alone if you feel this way. Many of us were raised in cultures or homes that didn’t understand or emphasize the importance of self-care. So now, as adults, we might need a bit of help getting started, and that’s OK.

You can use the following strategies to brainstorm your self-care routine. Remember that these ideas won't necessarily work for everyone, so you can modify them as you see fit. Also, you might have to experiment and try some new things to find your favorite self-care activities. So try to be patient with yourself and practice self-compassion throughout this process.

Exercise. This can be any sort of movement that you enjoy, from gardening to biking. Spend quality time. Strengthen your support system by spending time with friends and loved ones. Listen to music. Turn up the volume on your favorite song, or make a feel-good playlist. Volunteer. Giving back can help increase your sense of purpose and connection. Look for an organization whose mission aligns with your values. Take a screen break. Schedule regular time away from your phone and computer to unwind and focus on the present. Improve your sleep habits. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time each day, and make your bedroom a comfortable space. Eat a balanced diet. Fuel your body with nutritious food. If you like to cook, try a new recipe. Join a support group. Surrounding yourself with other people who know what you're going through can help you feel less alone. Make time for hobbies. Whether it's doing a puzzle, fishing, knitting, or baking, make time for things that lift your spirit and give you a sense of joy. Practice mindfulness. Do a brief meditation or breathing exercise to help you slow down and notice what's happening in your mind and body without judgment. Set healthy boundaries. Say "no" to requests that could overwhelm you or negatively impact your well-being. Practice gratitude. Focus on the positive, and start your day by writing down a few things you're grateful for. Journal. Release your emotions, and express yourself through writing. Spend time with animals. Enjoying time with your pet or with an animal at your local shelter can boost your mood. Read a book. Reading can improve your focus, make you laugh, teach you new things, and more. Spend time in nature. Sometimes, a little bit of fresh air can help you relax and quiet your mind. Repeat an affirmation. Say something you love about yourself out loud each day. Hydrate. It might sound simple, but drinking plenty of water is one way to show yourself kindness. Set some goals. Think about one small thing you'd like to accomplish today and one "big picture" goal you'd like to work toward. Do a grounding exercise. If you're feeling anxious, focus on your senses and your immediate surroundings. What do you see? Hear? Taste? Touch? Smell?

How therapy can act as self-care

Therapy and self-care have some things in common. They're both intentional activities that can improve your well-being on many levels. Therapy can be an important part of your self-care plan, and your therapist might even suggest some specific self-care techniques to help you meet your goals.

You don’t have to have a serious mental health condition to benefit from therapy or to use it as a form of self-care. However, it’s important to know that therapy and self-care are not interchangeable. People living with conditions like anxiety and depression typically need professional support (in addition to a consistent self-care routine) to manage their symptoms.

Doing small but meaningful things for yourself can go a long way in supporting your physical and mental health. Self-care can help you manage stress, reduce your risk of illness, increase your energy, and more. Just remember that what matters most is finding a balance of activities that works for you.

This story was produced by Rula and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.