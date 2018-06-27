Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader

Posted: June 27, 2018

Back 2 School Expo August 4

Comments

By Johnnie Walker

The Back 2 School Expo is Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 9am to 1pm at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall, at 3201 E. Houston (next to the AT&T Center).

Sponsored by Brain Balance Achievement Center, Mrs. Baird’s Bread, & Western Finance. 

It's the fun way to get ready to go back to school!

  • Free immunizations provided by Communicare Health Centers
  • Free school supply bags for kids (1 bag per child), while supplies last
  • Free backpacks provided by the San Antonio Aquarium, while supplies last
  • Free sports physicals provided by Promptu Immediate Care
  • Free kids haircuts from The Beauty School Point Academy, Nuvani Institute, University of Cosmetology Arts & Science, and Paul Mitchell The School
  • Enjoy our entertainment stage and appearances by familiar mascots like the KONO 101’s Top Dog, 106.7’s Eagle, and many more!
  • Check out the Lego display and lots of giveaways at participant booths all day

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

@Y100SanAntonio Instagram

Certa Pro

Certa Pro painting a project for J.R.

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation