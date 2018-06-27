Sign in with your existing account
Back 2 School Expo August 4
By
Johnnie Walker
The Back 2 School Expo is Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 9am to 1pm at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall, at 3201 E. Houston (next to the AT&T Center).
Sponsored by Brain Balance Achievement Center, Mrs. Baird’s Bread, & Western Finance.
It's the fun way to get ready to go back to school!
- Free immunizations provided by Communicare Health Centers
- Free school supply bags for kids (1 bag per child), while supplies last
- Free backpacks provided by the San Antonio Aquarium, while supplies last
- Free sports physicals provided by Promptu Immediate Care
- Free kids haircuts from The Beauty School Point Academy, Nuvani Institute, University of Cosmetology Arts & Science, and Paul Mitchell The School
- Enjoy our entertainment stage and appearances by familiar mascots like the KONO 101’s Top Dog, 106.7’s Eagle, and many more!
- Check out the Lego display and lots of giveaways at participant booths all day
