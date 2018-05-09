Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader

Posted: May 09, 2018

5 Places To Find The Perfect Mother’s Day Gift! 

Comments

Blue Q – I had never heard of this site before but I went and checked it out it has AWESOME little gifts and knick knacks for Mom like dish towels, bags, & socks! You might even find something for yourself on there. 

Etsy – is always a go to for any holiday. They always have amazing personalized gifts that seem special, and not just like you threw it together last minute, and a lot of the little shops on there can do priority shipping. One Mother’s Day I got a recipe my Grandmother wrote printed on a dish towel for my Mom.

Another online option is Mark & Graham; I had never heard of them but apparently they’re a sister company to William & Sonoma so I knew it had to be good! They have all sorts of accessories you can get stamped or sewn with Moms initials but this isn’t a basic monogrammed site, the things you can buy look high quality and I actually got my Mom something from there and I can’t wait to give it to her!

Now if you’re more of a store shopper and love picking out things that just speak to you.

Francesca’s – is always great for gifts, they usually set up a big table full of items for that specific holiday. You can always find something! There’s one at The Quarry & La Cantera.

Anthropologie – it’s a little fancier but you can always find amazing smelling candles there, and they have really pretty things for your kitchen whether you’re looking for dishes, glasses, or accessories. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

@Y100SanAntonio Instagram

Certa Pro

Certa Pro painting a project for J.R.

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation