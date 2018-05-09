5 Places To Find The Perfect Mother’s Day Gift! 

Blue Q – I had never heard of this site before but I went and checked it out it has AWESOME little gifts and knick knacks for Mom like dish towels, bags, & socks! You might even find something for yourself on there.

Etsy – is always a go to for any holiday. They always have amazing personalized gifts that seem special, and not just like you threw it together last minute, and a lot of the little shops on there can do priority shipping. One Mother’s Day I got a recipe my Grandmother wrote printed on a dish towel for my Mom.

Another online option is Mark & Graham; I had never heard of them but apparently they’re a sister company to William & Sonoma so I knew it had to be good! They have all sorts of accessories you can get stamped or sewn with Moms initials but this isn’t a basic monogrammed site, the things you can buy look high quality and I actually got my Mom something from there and I can’t wait to give it to her!

Now if you’re more of a store shopper and love picking out things that just speak to you.

Francesca’s – is always great for gifts, they usually set up a big table full of items for that specific holiday. You can always find something! There’s one at The Quarry & La Cantera.

Anthropologie – it’s a little fancier but you can always find amazing smelling candles there, and they have really pretty things for your kitchen whether you’re looking for dishes, glasses, or accessories.