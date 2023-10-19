Music City Minute: Lauren Alaina, Chris Stapleton, Y100 8 Man Jam

This is so cute! So, Lauren Alaina’s song Road Less Traveled, is actually featured in a movie with the same name. The movie is set to make its debut on CMT next month, on November 10th at 8 PM. Based off the song, the film follows a Country singer named Charlotte (played by Lauren) who returns home to Tennessee a week before her wedding and runs into an old high school sweetheart. Check out the trailer for the movie:

Like a lot of artists Chris Stapleton is mourning the loss of Tom Petty, who died on Oct. 2nd. At a concert on Oct. 5 in Moline, Ill. Chris said “I had the opportunity to play with Tom Petty earlier this year and the last thing he said to me was, ‘I hope we get an opportunity to do this again, and I left there thinking that we might. And I sure am sad that I won’t get to.”

Chris Stapleton paid tribute to Tom Petty with a cover of “Learning to Fly.”

We completed the lineup for the Y100 Bud Light 8 Man Jam yesterday and we can't wait for the show November 15th! The performers are Easton Corbin, Midland, LoCash, Justin Moore, Luke Combs, Josh Turner, Cody Johnson, and Brett Young! Another way to win tickets is to go to one of our ticket stops the next one is tomorrow at Alamo City Chevrolet from 12-2, and Friday at HEB at 1604/Culebra from 5-7! You can get the rest of the ticket stops at Y100fm.com or on our Y100 app!

We are also hookin’ you up with tickets 10 times a day at :10 after on the air starting at 8:10!