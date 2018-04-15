Keith Urban will celebrate his wife, Nicole Kidman, this Mother's Day for the kind of mom she is to their two daughters, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose.

Keith Urban: "I didn't really grow up with much intimacy in my family, and Nic is wonderful with intimacy. So, that's absolutely the biggest thing I'm learning in being married to her first and foremost, but in watching her being a mom to our girls, is fostering that intimacy and expressing and communicating. I think our girls are very lucky to have her as their mom for that."

Dierks Bentley knows how hard his wife works to keep their growing family in check while he's on the road because when he's home, he and Cassidy tag team at parenthood.

Dierks Bentley: "It's the toughest job out there being a mom, and I know from my life with my wife Cassidy. We work as a team together when I'm home, and it takes everyone to get the job done, me and her, working together."

Carrie Underwood isn't worried about getting that special gift from her son Isaiah this Mother's Day. She knows the two men in her life will hook her up.

Carrie Underwood: "I obviously don't expect anything from my three-year-old, but my husband's really good at getting presents from quote unquote Isaiah. It's really sweet, because he likes to bring me things. He's such a sweet little guy, and anytime he's outside, he'll pick me flowers and things."

Speaking of Carrie Underwood she posted on Instagram yesterday to share a few pictures from her "fun day" at the Nashville Zoo with her cousins. The pictures show the group hanging out with the giraffes and the kids petting one of the zoo's many kangaroos. Carrie said in the caption, "Loved seeing the kiddos bond and learn about all the animals!"

This is SO adorable! Kelly Clarkson likes to quilt. And she's pretty good at it, too—earlier the week Kelly gave homemade quilts to her costars on The Voice.

Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Carson Daly all proudly showed off their new quilts on social media, each of which was designed by Kelly to fit the recipient's personality.

Blake raved over his quilt, which was made up of rustic-looking blue shades and a patch that hilariously pays tribute to his home state of Oklahoma (it reads "Useless land north of Texas.")