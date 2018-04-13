Jason Aldean's new Rearview Town album has earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard's all-genre Top 200 Album chart, making Jason only the second country act in history to score four consecutive chart-toppers. Rearview Town also sold 183,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, giving Jason the biggest country debut of 2018. The album is also the first country project to earn an all-genre No. 1 this year.

Seeing the album score a historic debut on the all-genre chart is great news for Jason, but there's another reason why he wanted to get this music out to fans:

Jason Aldean: "Once the album is finally out and you can go out and play those songs, it's great for us because you can look and get a gauge of the reaction it's getting' from people. You know, I mean, you can kind of read people a little bit. So, I love testing that stuff out. I love going and playing the new songs, and I'm excited to be able to play it for 'em."

On Friday, Maren Morris became the latest country star to sing the national anthem at a Nashville Predators home playoff game. She sang before the Preds and the Colorado Avalanche met in Game 5 of the First Round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As the Nashville Predators continue their playoff bit moving closer to the cup, Carrie Underwood recalls the excitement of 2017 when the Preds played in the final for the Stanley Cup:

Carrie Underwood: "To see how much Nashville loves the Predators was just incredible. and the town was absolutely electric the few weeks leading up to the final especially during that last week or so. To see 100,000 people lining Broadway, I mean, that was incredible."

Maddie and Tae are back! After nearly two years since their last single, they announced their new song "Friends Don't" will be out Friday. Here a clip of the song below!



They wrote on Instagram about the new song, "Keeping this a secret has been one of the hardest things we've ever done haha but we wanted this release to be extra special for y'all (our sweet, sweet fans). Thank you for being so patient & supportive. You'll never truly know how much that has meant to us. Gosh we love y'all."