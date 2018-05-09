Carrie Underwood appeared on NBC's Today show yesterday, giving her first TV interview since her fall last November. She sat down with Today's Hoda Kotb, and Carrie opened about returning to the spotlight after her fall, saying, "In the beginning, I feel like I didn't know how things were gonna end up. It just wasn't pretty." After Hoda told Carrie she looks the same as before, the singer credited her "dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste." She then said she's feeling "a little more back to normal" every day.

During the candid interview, Carrie also talked her ACM Awards performance of "Cry Pretty" and revealed the spot where she usually goes to cry: in her car. The two then joined Carrie's mother, Carole, for a special Mother Day's workout event for her fitness line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood.

Fans attending Justin Timberlake's Nashville show got a huge surprise Wednesday night when Justin welcomed his friend Chris Stapleton onstage for a couple songs! First they performed their duet "Say Something":

Then Justin hinted that they weren't finished just yet, telling Chris, "Now you know I can't let you leave without playing this song." Then they started to sing "Tennessee Whiskey," a song which they sang together at the 2015 CMA Awards in the very same building.

Ya’ll know how obsessed I am with Luke Combs.. well he was in my hometown on Tuesday at the TPC at Sawgrass golf course where he gave a special performance during Military Appreciation Day ahead of the annual The Players Championship golf tournament. Every year they have a country singer perform on the 17th hole stage. Well Luke Combs decided to take a break from his set and tried to hit a ball onto the iconic island green while professional golfers Justin Rose and Brandon Grace watched. In the video Luke can be seen taking his best shot at the island green, but ultimately ending up in the drink which I learned means the water apparently.