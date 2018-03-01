Carrie Underwood is making a return to her old stomping grounds, American Idol, on Sunday! She'll serve as a guest mentor to the show's remaining contestants. The top five contestants will perform songs from Carrie’s songbook on next week's live show, after a special mentoring session with her during a surprise trip to Nashville. Carrie will also be performing her new single, "Cry Pretty," on the show.

The new video for "Cry Pretty" can be seen here:

Jason Aldean has revealed that "Drowns the Whiskey" featuring Miranda Lambert will be his next single. This news come as Jason continues to hold the top spot for a second straight week "You Make It Easy," his 20th career No. 1.

Jason Aldean says he knew "Drowns the Whiskey" was something pretty special when he first heard the finished product with Miranda's vocals:

Jason Aldean: "It was awesome, [it] turned out great just like I thought it would. And she's such a great singer, such a great harmony singer, too, that she knocked it out [of the park]. It was great and one of the highlights of this record."

A behind-the-scenes look into the recording process for "Drowns the Whiskey" can be seen here in official lyric video:

Drowns the Whiskey by Jason Aldean & Miranda Lambert on VEVO.

Luke Bryan was on "Kimmel" last night, and said fellow judge on American Idol Lionel Richie is always telling amazing stoires, and Luke even admitted that he used to get busy to Lionel’s music.

Country stars tend to be night owls because that's when they have to perform. That's okay if you're on your own, but it's not the perfect schedule if you're raising kids. But it CAN work if the kid doesn't sleep through the night yet.

Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber have a pretty good system going with their five-month-old son Barrett.

He says, "In the morning I'm not present. I'm asleep, but I got the late night shift. So I put him down, and then I've got the monitor until about 3:00 or 4:00 AM.

"I go up and work… and then I come down and put the monitor on her side of the bed and get me some sleep."

Even though Amber has read a lot of baby books, they still ask the doctor a bunch of questions. He says, "Every time you go in, 'Are we doing this right? Are we doing this wrong?' The whole thing's a curve ball. A moving target. You're always learning."