Carrie Underwood has proven she is the Nashville Predators hockey team's good luck charm, last night she sang the National Anthem at the Pred's playoff home game against the Jets and the team won in overtime 5-4!



The Predators and the Winnipeg Jets started their second-round series on Friday, and Dierks Bentley and fellow Grand Ole Opry member Del McCoury sang the National Anthem.





.@DierksBentley on the mic for the National Anthem tonight in #Smashville! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/7SRCsrDRcg — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 28, 2018



Miranda Lambert is worried that people are labeling her a "homewrecker" for dating Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker… because he's still married. She feels it's not fair.

A source said, "The way Miranda tells it, things were already over when they started hooking up, and, you can't help who you fall in love with."

Miranda thinks some of the bad press is being stirred-up by Evan's ex, who's taken her case to social media. The source said, "She thinks it's unfortunate that Staci's making a public show out of this and implying she's a homewrecker."

The ex posted a selfie last week that she captioned, "PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you."

And a friend of Staci's posted a clip of them at a bar singing along to "Before He Cheats". The friend does the lyric, "Maybe next time he'll think before he cheats." Staci adds, "I hope he does." It's captioned, "Cheaters never prosper."

Last night was a big night for American Idol – the top 10 performed and it was Disney themed! Katy Perry dressed up as Snow White and Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie both had pins with the name of one of the Seven Dwarfs on them. Luke’s button said “Dopey” and Loinel’s said “Happy”.

It seemed like everyone did great last night on the show but two big favorites were Gabby Barrett, an 18-year-old who is known for leaning towards country and has a love of Carrie Underwood chose to sing a song from Pocahonatas “Colors of the Wind”.

Another country favorite is 19-year-old Caleb Lee Hutchinson, who has actually lost 70 pounds since auditioning! He sang “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from the iconic movie Toy Story.

Unfortunately, three contestants went home last night Ada Vox, Dennis Lorenzo, and Michelle Sussett.