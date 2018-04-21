Doesn’t it kinda seem like the singers in country music love playing pranks on each other? Well, that happened over the weekend, Brothers Osborne played a prank on their friend and former tourmate Jon Pardi. The guys decided to make a play of Jon’s last name, and superimposed his face on a photo of rapper Cardi B and captioned it “Pardi B” the resulted is pretty amazing.

Of course it’s all in good fun, Jon Pardi hasn’t commented back yet, which means he’s likely working on his own prank to pay back the brothers.

Brantley Gilbert is the proud owner of a deer farm in Alabama, and you can go hunting there! It's called Countrywide Whitetails and it features 433 acres that are "high-fenced."

They sell packages that include lodging, three meals a day, transportation to and from the stand, professional guides on your hunt… plus game cleaning and taxidermy prep. There's even a fully stocked fishing pond.

The coolest part about Brantley’s deer farm is that he made it accessible so wounded veterans can go hunting. He even built a wheelchair friendly lodge.

Here's very proud of that and explains the story of the first vet he had out on the farm:

“The deer farm is awesome. We got to bring our first vet out. Fella’s name was Darrell Wallace. He’s a double amputee with an amazing story; his family was amazing; they’re just awesome people, but he came out to the farm and he killed a hundred sixty something inch buck – killed a massive buck. And we had a great time. I let his son shoot one too. It was a lot of fun. It was a great time. And we’re looking forward to doing more of that next year.”

Carrie Underwood posted a photo of herself getting ready to cheer on her husband Mike Fisher and the Nashville Predators. People are saying it's a close-up pic with a clear view of the scar above her lip. I don’t notice anything, but I'm thinking she wanted to let everybody get a good look so we can all move on and stop talking about it.

Speaking of Carrie Underwood, yesterday she posted a picture of her parents on Instagram with the caption, “Today, we celebrated my parents’ 50th anniversary...We listened to stories of how they met and their first years together...the good Lord sure did bless them...and us! ❤️❤️❤️ I think these crazy kids are gonna make it!”