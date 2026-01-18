Your chance to win Parker McCollum tickets is now, plus qualify for the Meet & Greet!

Parker McCollum @ FBC 2026

1/20-1/30

Listen weekdays, 4 times per day, for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Parker McCollum, January 31st at the Frost Bank Center PLUS everyone who wins is instantly qualified to meet & greet Parker at the show - sponsored by Gamez Law Fights!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

Gamez Law Firm Gamez Law Firm, San Antonio, TX

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/20/2026-01/30/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Thirty Six (36) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Parker McCollum, January 31, 2026 at the Frost Bank Center. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

