You Could Win a Trip to Vegas to see Carrie Underwood REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood Vegas Flyaway 2024

2/5 - 3/3

Carrie Underwood is returning to Las Vegas with her critically-acclaimed production, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre and you could be there!

Enter below for your chance to win a trip for two which includes:

  • A two-night stay at Resorts World Las Vegas
  • Two tickets to Carrie Underwood: REFLECTION at Resorts World Theatre
  • A $1000 AMEX Travel Card to cover your flights
  • Tickets for performances from March 6 to October 26, 2024 are now on sale at axs.com and rwlasvegas.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/5/24–3/3/24. Open to legal US res. residing in terrestrial listening area for KCYY, KWEN, WHKO, WNGC, and WWKA; 21+. To enter, visit participating station website or app (free), locate “contest” tab, and complete entry form with req’d info. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: CLICK HERE. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.

