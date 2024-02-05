You Could Win a Trip to Vegas to see Carrie Underwood REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood Vegas Flyaway 2024

2/5 - 3/3

Carrie Underwood is returning to Las Vegas with her critically-acclaimed production, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre and you could be there!

Enter below for your chance to win a trip for two which includes:

A two-night stay at Resorts World Las Vegas

Two tickets to Carrie Underwood: REFLECTION at Resorts World Theatre

A $1000 AMEX Travel Card to cover your flights

Tickets for performances from March 6 to October 26, 2024 are now on sale at axs.com and rwlasvegas.com