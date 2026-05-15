Y100 Universal Kids Resort location clues

5/25-6/12

You could have a chance to win tickets for you and 3 guest(s) to experience Universal’s first theme park made just for young kids and their grown-ups, featuring seven amazing lands home to lots of kids’ favorite characters.

Get ready for the best ‘Yes Day’ ever at Universal Kids Resort — a theme park for all kidkind, coming soon to Frisco, Texas. See Rules & Regs here.

For a chance to win and enter, download the Y100 App for more clues on where we will be next - or listen to Erik & Jenny Friday Morning at 8:10am for the location.

MONDAY’S CLUE: I’m the best treat to keep you cool on a hot summer day.

TUESDAY’S CLUE: You can pick your favorite toppings, and put as much as you want!

WEDNESDAY’S CLUE: I’m located in Alamo Ranch…

You could win a prize for FOUR people including:

1–Day General Admission to Universal Kids Resort for each person

1-Day Universal Kids Resort regular self-parking for one (1) vehicle

And instantly qualify to possibly win a grand prize for FOUR people including:

Two (2) day General Admission to Universal Kids Resort - Frisco, Texas for each person

Two (2) nights standard hotel accommodations (one room, quadruple occupancy, room and tax only) at Universal Kids Resort Hotel

Two (2) nights overnight regular hotel self-parking access for one (1) vehicle

Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/25/26–6/12/26. Open to legal res. of TX in Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties; 18+. To enter, download Y100 App to receive notifications on ticket stop locations (or listen to Erik & Jenny, weekdays, for locations), visit location and enter drawing(s). App avail. maj. app stores; std. data rates apply. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/ticket stop. For add’l info and Official Rules: y100fm.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox NY/Texas Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint, Suite 600, San Antonio, TX 78229.