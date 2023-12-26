Y100 “MIDLAND CRUISE” SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Y100 “Midland Cruise” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Texas residents who (i) are 21 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station(s) audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. Employees of CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Big Machine Label Group, LLC, Spirits Innovation Partners Tequila, LLC, Sixthman, Ltd., and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any Sweepstakes or Sweepstakes sponsored by CMG San Antonio. If you or a member of your household has won a prize from CMG San Antonio within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at approximately 6:59 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) on December 26, 2023 and end at 5:01 p.m. CT on January 5, 2024 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

To enter, listen to Y100 (KCYY, the “Station”) during each weekday of the Sweepstakes Period at the following times: 7:00 a.m. CT, 9:00 a.m. CT, 11:00 a.m. CT, 1:00 p.m. CT, and/or 4:00 p.m. CT (each, a “Listen Time”). During each Listen Time, a unique keyword will be announced (“Keyword”).

Enter by visiting the Sweepstakes official registration page at the Station website (te “Website”) or on the Station’s mobile app (the “App”) and completing all of the required information, including the Keyword, and following all posted instructions. To enter the drawing for any Listen Time, you must complete your entry no later than the end of the hour in which the Keyword was announced (8:00 a.m. CT, 10:00 a.m. CT, 12:00 p.m. CT, 2:00 p.m. CT and/or 5:00 p.m. CT, respectively), AND Sponsor must receive your entry with the correct Keyword no later than the end of the hour of the Listen Time when the Keyword is announced.

i) Website: To enter via Sponsor’s Website, visit the “Sweepstakes” page at www.y100fm.com (“Website”) and complete all the required information and follow all posted instructions.

ii) App: To enter via Sponsor’s App, you must complete the following steps (standard data rates may apply):

(1) Download and install the Y100 mobile app (“App”) on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download.

(2) Once you have installed the App, click the “Sweepstakes” tab on the App’s main menu to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information, including the Keyword, to submit an official entry form. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Limit: one (1) entry per person and per email address for each Listen Time regardless of whether entering via the Website or App. An entry received through either the Sponsor’s website or the App, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes for that Listen Time.

To become a Winner, (a) you must submit an entry on the Website or App by completing all required information and following all posted instructions during the Sweepstakes Period; (b) you must be randomly selected by Sponsor; and (c) you must comply with all other terms and conditions in these official rules. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects.

By participating in the Sweepstakes via the Website, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (www.y100fm.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (www.y100fm.comcom/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds . On or about January 8, 2024 Sponsor will select one (1) potential winner (“Winner”) in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the Winner will receive one (1) vacation package for Midland: The Last Resort Cruise, from April 1, 2024 to April 5, 2024 (the “Prize”) consisting of the following:

· Round-trip airfare, ground transportation, and port accommodation for winner and one (1) guest to Miami, FL

· One (1) balcony cabin for winner and guest on The Last Resort Cruise

· Sailing April 1–5, 2024 from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas - Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island

o Valid US passport required

· Live performances during the cruise by Midland, Orville Peck, Flatland Cavalry, and additional guests (subject to availability)

· $200 On Board Credit Certificate

o Subject to additional terms and conditions

· Dinner and a bottle of wine for winner and guest at a specialty restaurant on board

· Two (2) Spa Certificates

o Subject to additional terms and conditions

· Meet and Greet with Midland including a photo and the opportunity to have a commemorative item of choice signed (subject to availability)

The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Prize is $6,000.

Limit : One (1) prize per person and per household.

Prize winner and guest must be 21 years of age or older.

WINNER IS SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM AIRPORT. NO GROUND TRANSPORTATION IS INCLUDED.

Sponsor will determine airline, flight itinerary, and seating in its sole discretion. If Prize Winner cannot travel during the specified travel dates, then he or she forfeits the entire Prize .

Trip and trip components cannot be rescheduled. Departure dates and accommodations are subject to availability. The winner must be one (1) of the people attending the trip and the other permitted guest will be of the winner’s choosing, subject to the terms of these Official Rules. Travel dates and arrangements are subject to air travel, holiday, blackout dates, and other prize and travel restrictions. Reservations are subject to availability. If Winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her Prize with fewer than the allotted number of guests or no guests, the Prize will be awarded to Winner and each participating guest and any remainder of the Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. All elements of the Prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Each guest of the Winner must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older as of the date of departure. Guests of Winner must travel on the same itinerary and at the same time as the Winner. ARV of Prize may vary depending upon the points of departure, ground transportation, and/or airline fare fluctuations; any difference between stated ARV and final ARV of Prize will not be awarded. Credit card may be required at time of cruise check-in. Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, insurance, meals, unspecified ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the Prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of Winner. Winner is responsible for any travel taxes and/or expenses, including applicable departure taxes or fees, inspection charges, baggage fees, and security charges. A valid passport is required. Winner and guest are responsible for obtaining, at their own expense, any necessary travel documentation (i.e., valid photo identification, visas, passports, etc.) prior to travel. Once issued, tickets are nontransferable and may not be reissued once travel has commenced. Open tickets may not be issued and stop-overs are not permitted. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor. All unclaimed and/or unused Prizes or portion thereof will remain the property of Sponsor and may not be sold, exchanged or otherwise transferred by winner nor used by Sponsor, its agencies or clients. Winner and guest must travel at the same time and must depart from the same city. All details of the prize will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Some restrictions may apply. In connection with any travel or visit to a prize venue, please be advised that the carrier’s and/or venue’s policies (including proof of vaccination or negative COVID test(s)), CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the prize event(s) (“Event”), or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the Event tickets may govern if the Event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Event tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details, including game date and seat locations, shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential winners will be notified on or about each January 10, 2024 at the telephone number or email address provided on the potential winner’s entry form.

Potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice. Unless otherwise advised by Sponsor, to claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 8122 Datapoint Suite 600, San Antonio TX, 78229 within forty-eight (48) hours after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 8:30 a.m. CST and 5:30 p.m. CST, weekdays) and must present a valid government-issued passport.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within forty-eight (48) hours of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to two (2) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

Winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by Winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winner is solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

8. Publicity . Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes Winner’s irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor and its licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

9. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

10. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, BIG MACHINE Label Group, LLC, Spirits Innovation Partners Tequila, LLC, Sixthman, Ltd., , AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE(S), APP(S), aND prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims and no additional prizes will be awarded.

12. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

13. Sponsor . The Y100 “Midland Cruise” Sweepstakes is sponsored by CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available January 12, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit www.y100fm.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Y100 “Midland Cruise” Sweepstakes Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), 8122 Datapoint, Suite 600, San Antonio TX, 78229. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact CMG San Antonio Promotions at 210-615-5400.

