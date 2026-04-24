Y100 is giving you the chance to win tickets to Universal Kids Resort - coming soon to Frisco, TX!

Universal Kids Resort Frisco, Texas

5/25-6/12

Y100 is giving you a chance to win tickets to Universal Kids Resort – coming soon to Frisco, Texas!

All you have to do is download the Y100 App now and turn on your notifications. Each weekday we will send you a push notification with clues as to where Y100 will be that week.

On Friday, during the Erik & Jenny Morning Show, we will let you know exactly where we will be that day. Meet us and register for your chance to win a four pack of one-day General Admission to Universal Kids Resort plus one-day Universal Kids Resort Regular Self-Parking for one vehicle PLUS qualify for the grand prize; four pack of 2-day General Admission to Universal Kids Resort and 2-Night Stay at Universal Kids Resort Hotel including Self-Parking for one vehicle!

For official rules and regulations, click here.

ABRIVIATED RULES GO HERE.

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