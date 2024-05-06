Y100 Comb the Dome

Y100 is going to Comb The Dome, Friday night at the Alamodome for the Luke Combs concert!

Brody will be live at The Espee starting at 3pm, come by and say HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Brody!

Register to win an Autographed Luke Combs guitar, and last chance tickets to the show!

Fans heading to the Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, concerts at the Alamodome featuring superstar country singer Luke Combs are encouraged to plan ahead for likely disruptions to parking and traffic. Both performances of the “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour,” which begin at 5:40 p.m. each day, are expected to draw sellout crowds of more than 40,000.