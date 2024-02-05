Y100 COLORING BOOK CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Y100 Coloring Book Contest (the “Contest”) is open to legal residents of the state of Texas; (ii) who are 11 years old or younger; and (iii) who have completed all registration requirements. All participants must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian . Employees of CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge, LLC, San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Contest or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Contest event.

3. How To Enter . The Contest will begin at 12:01 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) on February 5, 2024, and end at 11:59 p.m. CT on March 1, 2024 (the “Contest Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Contest.

To enter the Contest, complete the following steps. Either (a) visit the Y100.com/contests (the “Website”), download, and print the designated coloring book page (“Coloring Book Page”), or (b) visit the Y100 booth at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Country Days (as defined below) at the Rodeo and receive a coloring book. Complete the designated coloring page—the page downloaded from the Website or the last page in the coloring book received from the Y100 booth. “Country Days” will include February 10–11, 17–18 and 24–25 between 1:00 p.m. CT to 5:00 p.m. CT.

After completing the Coloring Book Page, either (x) mail the coloring page to Sponsor at Y100, 8122 Datapoint Drive, Suite 600, San Antonio, Texas 78229, Attn: Frito & Katy, (y) hand-deliver the coloring page to Sponsor Wednesday through Friday each week during the Contest Period between 11:30 a.m. CT and 5:00 p.m. CT at Y100, 8122 Datapoint Drive, Suite 600, San Antonio, Texas 78229, or (z) return to Sponsor at the Y100 Party Barn at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Country Days, at the dates and times listed above. All entries must be returned or postmarked to Sponsor by March 1, 2024, along with all other required information and posted instructions .

All entries must include the participant’s name, participant’s age, parent/legal guardian’s name, and a valid phone number and email address. Any coloring materials are acceptable for submission (e.g., crayons, colored pencils, pens, markers, paint, mixed media, etc.); provided, however, no digital coloring or other digital rendering will be accepted. Sponsor will distribute coloring books at the Y100 booth only while supplies last. Y100 appearances are subject to change without prior notice. Sponsor does not guarantee Y100 staff will be available for all applicable hours of booth operation.

The Judging Panel (as described below) will select one (1) winner in each of the following categories (each, a “Category”):

o Age 4 & Under

o Ages 5 – 7

o Ages 8 – 11

To be selected as a potential winner of this Contest: (a) you must obtain and complete the designated coloring book page; (b) you must submit the coloring book page to Sponsor; (c) you must be declared by Sponsor as the winner of the designated category; and (d) you must comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules.

The written consent and signature of a parent or legal guardian is required to obtain the coloring book page, submit the coloring book page, and to win any prize in connection with this Contest.

By participating in the Contest via website or app, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement and Sponsor’s Privacy Policy available on this website or at the links below:

o Y100

· www.Y100fm.com/visitor_agreement

· www.Y100fm.com/privacy_policy

Limit : one (1) entry per person and per household regardless method of entry. Sponsor is not responsible for any issue that may prevent a contestant from being able to download or access the applicable Station Website or complete his/her entry.

Failure to complete any of the steps in this section may result in the disqualification of your attempted entry as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

An entry received through any method of entry, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry into the Contest.

By entering, you represent and warrant with regard to your Entry:

(i) You are submitting your Entry on your behalf and not on behalf of any other individual.

(ii) It is your own original work or you have all the rights necessary to post or re-post the content. Each Entry must not contain any material that would violate or infringe upon the rights of any person or entity, including without limitation copyrights, trademarks or rights of privacy or publicity, or that is defamatory, threatening, indecent, obscene or offensive, or that is unlawful, in violation of or contrary to any applicable laws or regulations, or which requires a license from any third party.

(iii) You have the express written consent of any identifiable locations or persons appearing or referenced in your Entry or entries to their Persona (as defined below) being used in the ways set out in these Official Rules, including Sponsor’s, Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge’s, and San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc.’s right to use your Entry for any future commercial purpose without restrictions, and you can make those authorizations available to Sponsor, Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge, San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc. upon request. Upon request, you will obtain written consent of any such persons for Sponsor, Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge, and San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc.in the form identified by Sponsor, 1st Call Plumbing, Heating & Air, Ltd., and San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc.

(iv) The Entry does not reference any person other than entrant, or any names, products or services of any company or entity or any third-party trademarks, logos, copyrights, trade dress or promotion of any brand, product, or service.

(v) Your Entry is appropriate for public viewing. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, your Entry does not contain lewd, obscene, sexually explicit, pornographic, disparaging, defamatory, libelous, or other content which Sponsor in its sole discretion decides is inappropriate or objectionable. Your Entry or entries must also not disparage or cast a negative light on any person, entity, or brand, product, or service.

(vi) Your Entry has not previously been published or accepted for publication and is not currently under consideration for publication and your Entry complies with all of Sponsor’s requirements and terms regarding the use of its services.

Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any Entry for the Contest if it believes the Entry violates or potentially violates any of the foregoing requirements or otherwise fails to comply with any provision of these Official Rules. You agree to reimburse Sponsor, Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge, and San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc. in full in respect of any losses, damages, and expenses, including reasonable legal fees (including, where permitted, reasonable attorney fees) that they may sustain from the breach of a representation or warranty made by you or the use of any rights granted by you to Sponsor, Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge, and San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc. hereunder. By entering, you warrant that your Entry or Entries comply with the requirements set out above including those at (i)–(vi) above. By entering, you will and you hereby grant to Sponsor, Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge, and San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc. a perpetual, irrevocable, exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, sub-licensable, freely assignable license to reproduce your Entry and to otherwise use, exploit, copy, modify, adapt, edit, publish and display the Entry in any form, manner, venue, media or technology now known or later developed for any and all purposes, including, without limitation, for purposes of commercial or trade purposes, advertising, and promotion as Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge, and San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc. and each of their licensees or assignees determine, without further compensation, notification, or permission. Further, by entering, you hereby waive any moral rights you may have in any Entry in favor of the Sponsor, Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge, and San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc.

By submitting your Entry you also grant to Sponsor, Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge, and San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc. the worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, fully sub-licensable, and freely transferable right, but not the obligation, to use any and all names, identities, titles, likenesses, distinctive appearances, physical likenesses, images, portraits, pictures, photographs (whether still or moving), screen personas, voices, vocal styles, statements, gestures, mannerisms, personalities, performance characteristics, biographical data, signatures, and any other indicia or imitations of identity or likeness listed, provided, referenced, or otherwise contained in the Entry and/or image (all attributes, collectively, per person, a “Persona”) for purposes of advertising and trade, in any format, medium, or technology now known or later developed without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Entries that are in compliance with these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s, Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge’s, and San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc.’s sole discretion, be posted to the Sponsor’s, Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge’s, and San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc.’s Website(s) and to Sponsor’s, Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge’s, and San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc.’s social media as they are reviewed and verified by Sponsor, Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge, and San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive Entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Contest application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all Entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Contest eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All Entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of Entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest.

4. Winner Selection . At the end of the Contest Period set forth above, one (1) coloring book page submission in each Category will be selected as the potential winner by a committee of qualified judges (the “Judging Panel”) consisting of Sponsor, Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge, and San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc. staff, as selected in Sponsor’s sole discretion, based on the following criteria (“Criteria”): (1) creativity and originality (75%); and (2) execution (25%). The entry with the highest cumulative score for such Category will be designated the winning entry. There will be a maximum of one (1) Winner in each Category, and a maximum total of three (3) Winners.

5. Prize Description . THREE (3) Prizes : Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Winner in each Category will receive the following prizes:

o Age 4 & Under

o Grand Champion: $25 Visa gift card

o Ages 5 – 7

o Grand Champion: $25 Visa gift card

o Ages 8 – 11

o Grand Champion: $25 Visa gift card

Approximate retail value (“ARV”) of all prizes to be awarded: $75.

Gift card subject to terms and conditions of gift card issuer.

Limit : One (1) prize per person and per household.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . The potential Winner or potential Winner’s parent or legal guardian will be notified on or about March 15, 2024 at the telephone number and/or email address provided on the potential winner’s entry form. In order to win, the potential Winner or potential Winner’s parent or guardian must respond to Sponsor’s notification at the time of notice or attempted notice.

In order to claim a prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

Potential winner may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which may need to be notarized and must be returned within five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winner is solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Any winning participant must be the same person who originally sent the entry through the official registration page to participate in a Contest. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Contest on another person’s behalf. A participant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Texas driver’s license or Texas state-issued ID (or other proof of Texas residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Contest eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Contest and be ineligible to win any prize.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest. In the event of a dispute, an entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the account from which the entry was sent. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address or other identifier automatically associated with the entry by a service provider that is responsible for assigning the same. The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified.

7. Publicity . EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, BY ENTERING THE CONTEST, YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG Media Corporation, San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc., Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge, LLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE CONTEST OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Contest judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Indemnification . If Sponsor’s use of your Entry causes Sponsor to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your Entry.

10. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE CONTEST, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE CONTEST OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS CONTEST, INCLUDING THE PRIZE(S), ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZE(S) AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE CONTEST; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3) UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE CONTEST; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE CONTEST, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.

No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded in the Contest. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the number of prizes specified as selected by a committee of qualified judges consisting of Sponsor and 1st Call Plumbing, Heating & Air, Ltd.staff as selected in Sponsor’s sole discretion from among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

12. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

13. Sponsor . The Y100 Coloring Book Contest is sponsored by CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Contest. For a list of winners (available after March 22, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit y100fm.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Y100 Coloring Book Contest, 8122 Datapoint Drive, Suite 600, San Antonio, Texas 75229, Attn: Tori Finch. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact Tori Finch at tori.finch@CMG.com.

