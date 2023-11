Trans-Siberian Orchestra - December 9, 2023

11/25 - 11/26

Listen all weekend for the keyword, when you hear it, enter it here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO and More, Saturday, December 9th with two shows at 3pm & 7:30pm at the Frost Bank Center!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!