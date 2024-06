SeaWorld San Antonio Catapult Falls SeaWorld San Antonio Catapult Falls

6/7 - 6/9

Listen all weekend for the keyword. When you hear it, visit either y100fm.com or open your Y100 App, click the contest and enter the keyword to instantly qualify for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio to experience Catapult Falls – the world’s first launched flume coaster and the only vertical lift in North America!

For park hours and tickets visit seaworld.com/sanantonio