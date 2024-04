NIOSA 2024

4/19 - 4/21

Listen all weekend for the keyword. When you hear it either check out the Y100 App or visit y100fm.com, click the contest and enter the keyword for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Night in Old San Antonio happening April 23rd through 26th at the downtown historic arts village of La Villita - benefitting the Conservation Society of San Antonio, celebrating 100 years!

Tickets on sale now at niosa.org!