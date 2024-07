Midland: The Get Lucky Tour - November 2, 2024 Midland: The Get Lucky Tour - November 2, 2024

7/12 - 7/14

Listen all weekend for the keywords. When you hear them, enter the keyword here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Midland: The Get Lucky Tour, November 2nd at Boeing Center at Tech Port!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!