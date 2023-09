Kane Brown - April 28, 2024

9/23 - 9/24

Listen all weekend for the keyword, when you hear it, enter the keyword here for your chance to win a pair of tickets, before you can buy them, Kane Brown with Tyler Hubbard & Parmalee, April 28th at the Moody Center in Austin!

Tickets on sale 10am Thursday, October 5that ticketmaster.com!