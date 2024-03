57 South Music Fest 2024 57 South Music Fest 2024

3/22 - 3/24

Listen all weekend for the keyword. When you hear it, enter the keyword here and be automatically entered for your chance to win a four pack of 3-day tickets to the 57 South Music Fest, April 5th through 7th at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass!

The 57 South Music Fest will feature performances by Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers Band, Chris Young and more! Check out 57southmusicfest.com now for tickets and more details!