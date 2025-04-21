Win Your Tickets To See Tucker Wetmore!

Tucker Wetmore @ Floore's 2025

4/21-4/25

Listen weekdays during Mid-Days with Christi Brooks for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tucker Wetmore: Waves On a Sunset Tour 2025, May 2nd at John T. Floore’s Country Store!

Tickets on sale now at liveatfloores.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/21/25-04/25/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to Tucker Wetmore, May 2nd at John, T. Floore’s Country Store (ARV: $60.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

