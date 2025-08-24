Win Your Tickets To See Flatland Cavalry!

Flatland Cavalry @ Floore's 2025

8/25-8/29

Listen weekdays to the Erik & Jenny Morning Show for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Flatland Cavalry, happening September 5th & 6th at John T. Floore’s Country Store!

Tickets on sale now at liveatfloores.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/25/25-08/29/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to Flatland Cavalry September 5th, 2025 or September 6, 2025 at John T. Floore’s Country Store in Helotes, TX. (ARV: $85.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

©2022 Cox Media Group