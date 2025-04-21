Win Your Tickets to NIOSA + a Limited-Edition Y100 Fiesta Medal!

NIOSA 2024

4/21-4/25

Listen weekdays during the drive home with Brody for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to A Night in Old San Antonio happening April 29th through May 2nd at the downtown historic arts village of La Villita PLUS a limited-edition Y100 Fiesta Medal!

NIOSA benefits the Conservation Society of San Antonio - tickets on sale now at niosa.org!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/21/25-04/25/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to A Night in Old San Antonio plus a Y100 Fiesta Medal (ARV: $80.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

