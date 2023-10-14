Win Y100's Dream Trip to the CMA Awards 2023

10/14 - 10/19

Nashville is rolling out the red carpet for the biggest country superstars for the 57th CMA Awards on November 8th, 2023! Y100 wants to send you and a guest to experience it all!

You could catch your favorite artists like Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and many more take home a coveted CMA Award.

Enter below for opportunity to win Y100′s Dream Trip To The CMA Awards that includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations at Margaritaville, two tickets to the 57th CMA Awards and VIP tours of Nashville including:

World Famous Music Row Walking & Driving Tour

Music Row Recording Studio Visit

Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

Hop-on Hop-off Bus Adventure Tour

Trip package courtesy of Magnolia Music Group. Winner and guest must be 21 or older at time of entry.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/14/23–10/19/23. Open to legal TX res. of Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, or Wilson Counties, 21+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form at www.y100fm.com/contests or on the KCYY mobile app (standard data rates apply). Odds vary. No limit on entries. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.y100fm.com (LINK TO ARC PAGE WITH FULL RULES). Sponsor: CMG NY/Texas Radio LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Drive, Suite 600, San Antonio, Texas 78229.