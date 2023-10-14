Win Y100′s Dream Trip to the CMA Awards Official Rules

Dream Trip to CMA Awards Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. PRIZE DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, PARKING OR TRANSPORTATION OUTSIDE OF THAT DESCRIBED BELOW.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Dream Trip to CMA Awards Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to the following (each, a “Station”):

· For those entering through the WHKO Station : (i) legal residents of the State of Ohio or the State of Indiana residing in one of the following counties: Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren Counties in Ohio; and (iii) who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry; and

· For those entering through the WWKA Station : (i) legal residents of the State of Florida residing in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties; and (ii) who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry.

· For those entering through the KCYY Station : (i) legal residents of the State of Texas residing in Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, or Wilson Counties; and (ii) who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry.

· For those entering through the KWEN Station : (i) legal residents of the State of Oklahoma; and (ii) who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry.

· For those entering through the WNGC Station : (i) legal residents of the State of Georgia or State of South Carolina; and (ii) who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry.

Employees of CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Dayton; Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Athens, d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, and d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa; and CMG NY/Texas Radio LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio (collectively, the “Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, J.D. Haas Entertainment LLC, Magnolia Music Group, LLC, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on October 14, 2023 and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on October 19, 2023 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

There are two (2) ways to enter this Sweepstakes:

(1) Station websites (each, a “Website”); and

(2) Station mobile applications (each, an “App”)

(1) To enter through a Station Website : Enter by visiting the “Dream Trip to CMA Awards” Sweepstakes official registration page at any of the following Websites during the Sweepstakes Period, complete all required information, and follow all posted instructions:

· WHKO Station : www.k99online.com/contests

· WWKA Station : www.k923orlando.com/contests

· KCYY Station : www.y100fm.com/contests

· KWEN Station : www.k95tulsa.com/contests

· WNGC Station : www.yourgeorgiacountry.com/contests

(2) To enter through a Station App: To enter via a Station App, you must complete the following steps (standard data rates may apply) during the Sweepstakes Period:

a. Download and install any of the Station Apps (K99.1 FM App, K92.3 App, Y100 FM App, K95.5 Tulsa App, or 106.1 WNGC App) on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. Each App is free to download.

b. Once you installed the App, click the “Dream Trip to CMA Awards” Sweepstakes tab on the App’s main menu to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information to submit an official entry form. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

By participating in the Sweepstakes via Sponsor’s Websites or Apps, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (https://www.k99online.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (https://www.k99online.com/privacy-policy) for each Applicable Station, which are hereby incorporated by reference:

o Visitor Agreement:

· WHKO Station : www.k99online.com/visitor-agreement

· WWKA Station : www.k923orlando.com/visitor-agreement

· KCYY Station : www.y100fm.com/visitor-agreement

· KWEN Station : www.k95tulsa.com/visitor-agreement

· WNGC Station : www.yourgeorgiacountry.com/visitor-agreement

o Privacy Policy:

· WHKO Station : www.k99online.com/privacy-policy

· WWKA Station : www.k923orlando.com/privacy-policy

· KCYY Station : www.y100fm.com/privacy-policy

· KWEN Station : www.k95tulsa.com/privacy-policy

· WNGC Station : www.yourgeorgiacountry.com/privacy-policy

Failure to complete any of the steps in this section may result in the disqualification of your attempted entry as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for any issue that may prevent a participant from being able to download or access the App or complete his/her entry.

Limit : There is no limit on the number of entries. An entry received through either the Website or the App, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds : On or about October 20, 2023, Sponsor will select one (1) potential winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from all Stations’ Website and App methods of entry. Odds of winning depends on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) winner will receive a trip for winner and one (1) guest to the 2023 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on November 7–9, 2023 (“Trip”), including:

· Round-trip economy class air transportation from a major commercial airport near winner’s home (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion) to Nashville, Tennessee;

· Two (2) tickets to the 57th Annual CMA Awards Presentation on November 8, 2023;

· Standard hotel accommodations (one room, double occupancy, room and tax only) for two (2) nights at Margaritaville Downtown;

· Non-exclusive ground transportation between Nashville airport and hotel; and

· Two (2) tickets to each of the following activities:

o Music Row Recording Studio VIP Visit;

o Country Music Hall of Fame; and

o Bus Adventure Tour.

NO TRAVEL WILL BE PROVIDED EXCEPT AS EXPLICITLY STATED IN THE PRIZE DESCRIPTION.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize: $3,750

The trip prize awarded as part of the Prize must be completed on November 7–9, 2023, or Prize will be forfeited. Trip and trip components cannot be rescheduled. Departure dates and accommodations are subject to availability. The winner must be one (1) of the people attending the trip and the other permitted guests will be of the winner’s choosing, subject to the terms of these Official Rules. Travel dates and arrangements are subject to air travel, holiday, blackout dates, and other prize and travel restrictions. Reservations are subject to availability. If Winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her Prize with fewer than the allotted number of Guests or no Guests, the Prize will be awarded to Winner and each participating Guest and any remainder of the Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. All elements of the Prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Winner must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older. Each Guest of the Winner must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older as of the date of departure. Guests of Winner must travel on the same itinerary and at the same time as the Winner. ARV of Prize may vary depending upon the points of departure, ground transportation, and/or airline fare fluctuations; any difference between stated ARV and final ARV of Prize will not be awarded. Credit card will be required at time of hotel check-in and winner will be required to pay a $200 refundable deposit . Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, insurance, meals, unspecified ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the Prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of Winner. Winner is responsible for any air travel taxes and/or expenses, including applicable departure taxes or fees, inspection charges, baggage fees, and security charges. Winner and Guest are responsible for obtaining, at their own expense, any necessary travel documentation (i.e., valid photo identification, visas, passports, etc.) prior to travel. Once issued, tickets are nontransferable and may not be reissued once travel has commenced. Open tickets may not be issued and stop-overs are not permitted. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor. All unclaimed and/or unused Prizes or portion thereof will remain the property of Sponsor and may not be sold, exchanged or otherwise transferred by winner nor used by Sponsor, its agencies or clients. Winner and guest must travel at the same time and must depart from the same city. All details of the prize will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Some restrictions may apply. In connection with any trip or event awarded as part of the Prize, please be advised that each transportation carrier and event venue’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, guests should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any event destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the trip prize package (the “Trip”), or any portion thereof. Sponsor, J.D. Haas Entertainment LLC, and Magnolia Music Group, LLC will not be liable if the Trip, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor, J.D. Haas Entertainment LLC, and Magnolia Music Group, LLC may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future Trip. Trip tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the Trip tickets may govern if the Trip is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor, J.D. Haas Entertainment LLC, and Magnolia Music Group, LLC are not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Trip tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details, including seat locations, shall be determined at the sole discretion of Sponsor, J.D. Haas Entertainment LLC, and Magnolia Music Group, LLC. Disorderly behavior and/or illegal conduct may result in revocation of trip winner and their guest’s hotel accommodations, ground transportation, event tickets and participation in scheduled trip events.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential winners will be notified on or about October 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET, at the telephone number and/or email address provided on the potential winner’s entry form. Winner and guest must confirm acceptance of prize and availability by October 20, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET . Failure of winner and guest to confirm the foregoing will result in forfeiture of the prize and Sponsor may select an alternate winner.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may include personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at the applicable Station location (listed below) five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time, weekdays) and presenting a valid government-issued state photo ID from the state of winner’s residence (as applicable).

· WHKO : 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, Ohio 45409

· WWKA : 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, Florida 32804

· KCYY : 8122 Datapoint Drive, Suite 600, San Antonio, Texas 78229

· KWEN : 2625 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74129

· WNGC : 1010 Tower Place, Bogart, Georgia 30622

Potential winner and guest may be required to complete forms, including an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity . Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner’s irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor and its licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

Each winner further grants Sponsor, and its affiliates, digital properties, and advertising, promotion and production agencies, permission to use his or her name, address or likeness in any and all advertising and promotional materials, in any manner or media whatsoever, including websites operated by Sponsor, for purposes of advertising, trade or promotion, without additional compensation.

Each winner acknowledges and agrees that he or she shall have no right of approval, no claim to any compensation, and no claim arising out of the use, alteration, or distortion of his or her name or address.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, J.D. HAAS ENTERTAINMENT LLC, MAGNOLIA MUSIC GROUP, LLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE(S), APP(S), aND prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims and no additional prizes will be awarded.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . The Dream Trip to CMA Awards Sweepstakes is sponsored by CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Dayton, Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Athens, d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, and d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, and CMG NY/Texas Radio LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after October 27, 2023) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit k99online.com, yourgeorgiacountry.com, k923orlando.com, y100fm.com, k95tulsa.com, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Dream Trip to CMA Awards Sweepstakes, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, Florida 32804, Attn: Angela Schlesman. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Angela Schlesman@CMG.com.

