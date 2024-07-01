Win a Trip to Orlando for the All Star Jam with Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, and More!

2024 All Star Jam Flyaway 2024 All Star Jam Flyaway

Y100 wants to send you and a guest to Orlando, Florida to see country star Lee Brice perform live at All Star Jam! Plus, you and your ‘Drinkin’ Buddy’ will get some hang time with Lee Brice before the show!

Enter below for your opportunity to win a trip for two that includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations for two nights and a pair of tickets to see your favorite country artists perform live at All Star Jam on August 18th, 2024.

Hotel and airfare courtesy of Curb Records.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/1/24–7/29/24. Open to legal TX res. of Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties; 21+.. To enter, complete entry form at y100fm.com/contests or on the Y100 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: y100fm.com. Sponsor: CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.