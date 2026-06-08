Win tickets to the Texas Hill Country Game Fair!

Texas Hill Country Game Fair 2026

6/9-6/12

Listen weekday mornings with the Erik & Jenny Morning Show for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Texas Hill Country Game Fair happening June 12th through 13th at Joshua Creek Ranch!

Tickets on sale now at sarodeo.com! For more details click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/09/2026 - 06/12/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) one-day admission tickets to the Texas Hill Country Game Fair, vaild either June 12, 2026 or June 13, 2026 at Joshua Creek Ranch. Parking, food and beverage are not included. (ARV: $60.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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