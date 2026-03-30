Win tickets to see Ty Myers at the Moody Center in Austin!

Ty Myers @ Moody Center 2026

3/30-4/3

Listen weekday mornings with Erik & Jenny for your chance to win a pair of tickets, before you can buy them, to Ty Myers: The Legal Tour, November 20th at the Moody Center in Austin!

Tickets on sale 10am Friday April 3rd – sign up for presale at tymyersmusic.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/30/2026-04/03/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winner will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) of tickets to Ty Myers, November 20, 2026 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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