Win Tickets To See Post Malone & Jelly Roll!

Post Malone & Jelly Roll - May 7, 2025

4/28-5/2

Listen weekdays during the 5 o’clock hour with Brody for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll, May 7th at the Alamodome!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/28/25-05/02/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Post Malone with Jelly Roll, May 7, 2025 at the Alamodome. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

©2022 Cox Media Group