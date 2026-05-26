Win tickets to see Midland at John T. Floore's Country Store in Helotes!

5/26-5/29

Listen weekdays, three times per day, for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Midland, September 18th at John T. Floore’s Country Store in Helotes!

Tickets on sale now at liveatfloores!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/26/2026 - 05/29/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Twelve (12) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Midland, September 18, 2026 at John T. Floore’s Country Store in Helotes, TX. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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