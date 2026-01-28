Win tickets to see Kin Faux at Gruene Hall!

Kin Faux @ Gruene Hall 2026

2/1

Download the Y100 App now and turn on your notifications. This Sunday, during Texas Made with Brody, hear Kin Faux’s new single ‘Hey Senorita’ and we will send you a push notification on the app letting you know it’s time to enter for your chance to win a “faux” pack of tickets to see Kin Faux, February 6th at Gruene Hall!

Click here to purchase tickets!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/01/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. One (1) winner will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Kin Faux, February 6, 2026 at Gruene Hall. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

©2022 Cox Media Group