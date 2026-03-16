Win tickets to see Ian Munsick at Floore's + a $50 Bass Pro Shops gift card!

Ian Munsick @ John T. Floore's Country Store 2026

3/17-3/20

Win a pair of tickets to see Ian Munsick, March 27th at John T. Floore’s Country Store PLUS a $50 Bass Pro Shops Gift Card!

Tickets to see Ian Munsick on sale now at liveatfloores.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/17/2026-03/20/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) of tickets to Ian Munsick, March 27, 2026 at John T. Floore’s Country Store and one (1) $50 Bass Pro Shops Gift Card. (ARV: $135.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

©2022 Cox Media Group