Win Tickets To See Eric Church Before You Can Buy Them!

Eric Church @ Moody 2026

9/26-9/28

Did you hear the keyword? Click below and enter it for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Eric Church: Free The Machine Tour, February 28th at the Moody Center in Austin!

Tickets on sale 10am Friday, October 3rd at ticketmaster.com! Register for pre-sale tickets now at ericchurch.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/26/2025-09/28/2025. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winner will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Eric Church, February 28, 2026 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

