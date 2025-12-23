Win tickets to see Dylan Scott at John T. Floore’s Country Store in Helotes!

Dylan Scott @ Floore's 2026

12/22-12/24

Listen weekday afternoons during the 5 o’clock hour with Brody for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dylan Scott, May 30th at John T Floore’s Country Store in Helotes!

Tickets on sale now at liveatfloores.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/22/2025-12/24/2025. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Dylan Scott, May 30 at John T. Floore’s Country Store. (ARV: $65.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

©2022 Cox Media Group