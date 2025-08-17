Win Tickets To See The Dos Borrachos: Kevin Fowler & Roger Creager!

Dos Borrachos @ Summer Nights at the Rim 2025

8/18-8/22

Listen weekday afternoons with Brody for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dos Borrachos: Kevin Fowler & Roger Creager, August 24th at Summer Nights at The Rim!

Tickets on sale now at powergatepresents.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/18/2025-08/22/2025. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to Dos Borrachos: Kevin Fowler & Roger Creager, August 24, 2025 at Summer Nights at The Rim. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

