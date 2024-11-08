Randy Rogers Band - November 22, 2024

GET TICKETS

Randy Rogers Band, with Tanner Usrey, Friday, November 22 LIVE AT FLOORE’S!



Friday Nov. 22nd, 2024

$35

OUTDOOR SHOW



Doors open at 7:00 PM

Tanner Usrey at 8:30 PM

Randy Rogers Band at 10:00 PM



General Admission:

$35 Advance GA per ticket. // $40 Day of Show GA per ticket.

General Admission section will be Standing Room Only. VIP Stage (Standing Room Only):

$60 per ticket.

The VIP Stage section is located directly in front of the stage with a very limited number of tickets available.The VIP Stage section will be a standing room only section with a VIP only bar.

VIP Terrace Tables (Table of 4):

Per Seat $125

Patrons must purchase all 4 seats at the table.

VIP Terrace with cocktail service.

Tables will be first come, first served. Very limited tables.

*All tickets for VIP terrace tables will need to be picked up upon arrival at the will call tent.



VIP Porch Table (Reserved Table of 4):

Per Seat $175

Patrons must purchase all 4 seats at the table.

VIP porch with cocktail service and a porch only bathroom.

Tables will be reserved for you and your guests.

*All tickets for VIP porch tables will need to be picked up upon arrival at the will call tent.





Important Information to know before arriving:

This is an outdoor concert. Rain or shine.

17 and under must have a guardian present.

No refunds or exchanges.

$5 minor fee for all customers under 21 collected at the door!

Floore’s is not responsible for tickets purchased through third party sites.

Floore’s does serve food from our Café during the show!

See the FAQ section on our website for more information!





