Win tickets to Oyster Bake PLUS a limited-edition Y100 Fiesta Medal!

Fiesta Oyster Bake 2026

4/6-4/10

Listen weekday mornings with Erik & Jenny, at noon with Christi Brooks and in the 4 & 5 o’clock hour with Brody for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Fiesta Oyster Bake happening April 17th & 18th at St. Mary’s University PLUS a Y100 limited-edition Fiesta Medal!

Tickets to Oyster Bake on sale now at oysterbake.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/06/2026-04/10/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Twenty (20) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) one-day admission tickets to Ouster Bake happening April 17, 2026 and April 18, 2026 at St. Mary’s University and a Y100 Fiesta Medal. (ARV: $60.00) Tickets are valid for admission only. Parking, food and beverages are separate. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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