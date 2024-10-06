Win tickets to the Lone Star Roundup featuring Justin Moore all day with Y100

Lone Star Roundup - October 26, 2024 Lone Star Roundup - October 26, 2024

10/7 - 10/11

Win a pair of tickets to the Lone Star Roundup featuring Justin Moore presented by Security Service Federal Credit Union, October 26th at the Security Service Events Center, PLUS all winners are instantly qualified to win a VIP Experience that includes a Meet & Greet with Justin Moore!

Proceeds from the Lone Star Roundup will go directly to the Security Service Charitable Foundation serving children, families, seniors and veterans in our community!

Tickets on sale now, - all tickets include all-you-can-eat food and drink!