Win Tickets To Experience SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream!

SeaWorld HOS 2025

10/6-10/10

Listen weekday mornings with Erik & Jenny for your chance to win a pair of tickets to experience SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream happening select nights now through November 1st!

Unleashing terror with nightmarish creatures, haunted houses, and fear good shows. Dare to face your darkest fears if you can! Visit seaworld.com now for more details!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/06/2025-10/10/2025. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winner will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio. (ARV: $156.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

©2022 Cox Media Group