Win tickets to experience the all-new Barracuda Strike at SeaWorld!

2/23-2/27

Listen weekday mornings with Erik & Jenny for your chance to Win a four pack of tickets to experience the all-new Barracuda Strike at SeaWorld San Antonio – the tallest inverted family coaster in North America opening March 7th!

Visit seaworld.com now for more!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/23/2026-02/27/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) one-day admission tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio. (ARV: $256.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

©2022 Cox Media Group